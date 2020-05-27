Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

6229 Zinnia St Available 09/09/19 3 Bedroom Home With oversized yard near parks and shopping. - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 or 2 year lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



Spacious home on a large lot in Arvada.



Property is currently being remodeled and will feature an entirely refurbished kitchen and bathroom. More pictures coming soon.



Meadow Lake Park located across the street offers free tennis on well-maintained courts, playground space, and waking paths circling Meadow Lake.

Also within walking distance are the shopping centers on 64th and Ward. This area features a King Soopers, restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $85/month



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.



Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets Considered with $250/Pet Deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



(RLNE4998061)