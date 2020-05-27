All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6229 Zinnia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6229 Zinnia St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

6229 Zinnia St

6229 Zinnia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6229 Zinnia Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Ralston Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
6229 Zinnia St Available 09/09/19 3 Bedroom Home With oversized yard near parks and shopping. - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Spacious home on a large lot in Arvada.

Property is currently being remodeled and will feature an entirely refurbished kitchen and bathroom. More pictures coming soon.

Meadow Lake Park located across the street offers free tennis on well-maintained courts, playground space, and waking paths circling Meadow Lake.
Also within walking distance are the shopping centers on 64th and Ward. This area features a King Soopers, restaurants, coffee shops, and bars.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $85/month

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets Considered with $250/Pet Deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4998061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 Zinnia St have any available units?
6229 Zinnia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6229 Zinnia St have?
Some of 6229 Zinnia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 Zinnia St currently offering any rent specials?
6229 Zinnia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 Zinnia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6229 Zinnia St is pet friendly.
Does 6229 Zinnia St offer parking?
Yes, 6229 Zinnia St offers parking.
Does 6229 Zinnia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6229 Zinnia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 Zinnia St have a pool?
No, 6229 Zinnia St does not have a pool.
Does 6229 Zinnia St have accessible units?
No, 6229 Zinnia St does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 Zinnia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6229 Zinnia St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College