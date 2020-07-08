All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205

6222 Kilmer Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6222 Kilmer Loop, Arvada, CO 80403
Wyndhams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready in this beautiful spacious one bed/one bath condo in Westwood Villas! Terrace level living at its finest...all the conveniences on one level, but situated one story up to enjoy views of the lake from the large private balcony. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with granite, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and expansive breakfast bar. Large, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and extra space for a study/office. Cozy living room with gas fireplace that opens to the private veranda. Elegant master bedroom with luxurious 5-piece bath, soaking tub, dual vanity, and impressive walk-in closet. Over-sized garage allows for more storage. Washer/dryer included. Walk to nearby Broad Lake Park and trails. Excellent location in West Arvada offers close access to public transit, Golden, Boulder, shopping, dining, golf courses, beautiful Rocky Mountains, schools, and more!
Contact Peaks to Plains Property Management, Linda 303-994-2689 or email inquiries to lindamiller@peakstoplains.net
Standard Application process $25/adult to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 have any available units?
6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 have?
Some of 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 pet-friendly?
No, 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 have a pool?
No, 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 does not have a pool.
Does 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College