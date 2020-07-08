6222 Kilmer Loop Unit 205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready in this beautiful spacious one bed/one bath condo in Westwood Villas! Terrace level living at its finest...all the conveniences on one level, but situated one story up to enjoy views of the lake from the large private balcony. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with granite, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and expansive breakfast bar. Large, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and extra space for a study/office. Cozy living room with gas fireplace that opens to the private veranda. Elegant master bedroom with luxurious 5-piece bath, soaking tub, dual vanity, and impressive walk-in closet. Over-sized garage allows for more storage. Washer/dryer included. Walk to nearby Broad Lake Park and trails. Excellent location in West Arvada offers close access to public transit, Golden, Boulder, shopping, dining, golf courses, beautiful Rocky Mountains, schools, and more!

Contact Peaks to Plains Property Management, Linda 303-994-2689 or email inquiries to lindamiller@peakstoplains.net

Standard Application process $25/adult to apply.