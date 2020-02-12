6169 Otis St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 10/01/19 Shared home near Olde Town Arvada - Property Id: 147174



Garden level space for rent with large bedroom (11' W x 13.5' L), office (11' W x 10.5' L), bathroom, living room(11' W x 18.5' L), and dry bar. Accessed via rear house entry. Located in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to shopping and entertainment.



1.3 miles away from Olde Town Arvada and RTD G Line. Close to I70 and I76. Easy commute to Denver and the mountains.



Shared kitchen, laundry, and utilities. Owner lives upstairs in separate space. Looking for responsible, organized, and tidy individual to share house with. 420 ok, no cigarettes, and no pets.



$1200 deposit, credit and background check required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147174p

Property Id 147174



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5091715)