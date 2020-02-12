All apartments in Arvada
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

6169 Otis St

6169 Otis Street · No Longer Available
Location

6169 Otis Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Shared home near Olde Town Arvada - Property Id: 147174

Garden level space for rent with large bedroom (11' W x 13.5' L), office (11' W x 10.5' L), bathroom, living room(11' W x 18.5' L), and dry bar. Accessed via rear house entry. Located in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to shopping and entertainment.

1.3 miles away from Olde Town Arvada and RTD G Line. Close to I70 and I76. Easy commute to Denver and the mountains.

Shared kitchen, laundry, and utilities. Owner lives upstairs in separate space. Looking for responsible, organized, and tidy individual to share house with. 420 ok, no cigarettes, and no pets.

$1200 deposit, credit and background check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147174p
Property Id 147174

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5091715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6169 Otis St have any available units?
6169 Otis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6169 Otis St have?
Some of 6169 Otis St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6169 Otis St currently offering any rent specials?
6169 Otis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6169 Otis St pet-friendly?
No, 6169 Otis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6169 Otis St offer parking?
No, 6169 Otis St does not offer parking.
Does 6169 Otis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6169 Otis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6169 Otis St have a pool?
No, 6169 Otis St does not have a pool.
Does 6169 Otis St have accessible units?
No, 6169 Otis St does not have accessible units.
Does 6169 Otis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6169 Otis St has units with dishwashers.
