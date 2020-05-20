6065 Otis St Unit B

Amenities
This spacious basement level unit has a private entrance and plenty of storage. It sets in a nice quiet neighborhood with easy access to shopping, dinning and highways. The unit has washer dryer and utilities are included. We are not able to accept section 8 or any voucher programs at this unit.
