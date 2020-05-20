All apartments in Arvada
6065 Otis St Unit B

Location

6065 Otis Street, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This spacious basement level unit has a private entrance and plenty of storage. It sets in a nice quiet neighborhood with easy access to shopping, dinning and highways. The unit has washer dryer and utilities are included. We are not able to accept section 8 or any voucher programs at this unit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6065 Otis St Unit B have any available units?
6065 Otis St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 6065 Otis St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6065 Otis St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6065 Otis St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 6065 Otis St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6065 Otis St Unit B offer parking?
No, 6065 Otis St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 6065 Otis St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6065 Otis St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6065 Otis St Unit B have a pool?
No, 6065 Otis St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 6065 Otis St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6065 Otis St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6065 Otis St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6065 Otis St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6065 Otis St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6065 Otis St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
