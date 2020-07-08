All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6009 Yarrow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6009 Yarrow Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

6009 Yarrow Street

6009 Yarrow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6009 Yarrow Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Oberon East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Prime location with easy access to all the stores and shops in Old Town Arvada. This townhome includes a fireplace and a nice kitchen with eating space. There is a back patio and a 1 car, carport with this unit.

There is also a basement for an additional room. Water and trash are also included with this unit. Open area in the front with lots of grass. Good sized bedrooms and a washer and dryer are included.

Pets - 1 dog only, no cats
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Water & Trash
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 Spot
Basement - Yes
School District - Jeff CO

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Yarrow Street have any available units?
6009 Yarrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 Yarrow Street have?
Some of 6009 Yarrow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Yarrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Yarrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Yarrow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 Yarrow Street is pet friendly.
Does 6009 Yarrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 6009 Yarrow Street offers parking.
Does 6009 Yarrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6009 Yarrow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Yarrow Street have a pool?
No, 6009 Yarrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Yarrow Street have accessible units?
No, 6009 Yarrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Yarrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 Yarrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College