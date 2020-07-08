6009 Yarrow Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport fireplace some paid utils

Prime location with easy access to all the stores and shops in Old Town Arvada. This townhome includes a fireplace and a nice kitchen with eating space. There is a back patio and a 1 car, carport with this unit.



There is also a basement for an additional room. Water and trash are also included with this unit. Open area in the front with lots of grass. Good sized bedrooms and a washer and dryer are included.



Pets - 1 dog only, no cats

Cooling Type - None

Utilities included - Water & Trash

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 1 Spot

Basement - Yes

School District - Jeff CO



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.