Arvada, CO
5690 West 80th Place
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:16 AM

5690 West 80th Place

5690 West 80th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5690 West 80th Place, Arvada, CO 80003
Arbor Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Condo in Arbor Pointe!

This 2 bed 1 bath condo located on the ground floor has a total of 844 square feet of living space. Cozy up by the stone fireplace in the living room, and the kitchen is complete with white appliances, including a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other amenities include AC, a storage closet and a washer and dryer in the unit. Parking includes 1 reserved parking space. Relax outside on the patio and enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather.

Located near W 80th Ave and Sheridan Blvd, this condo offers easy access to everything you need, including multiple shops and restaurants right down the street. Travel is easy with access to Highway 36 to I-25. Spend time outside at Lake Arbor Park. Nearby schools include Parr Elementary, Moore Middle School, and Pomona High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

303-873-RENT (7368)

www.303rent.com

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5690 West 80th Place have any available units?
5690 West 80th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5690 West 80th Place have?
Some of 5690 West 80th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5690 West 80th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5690 West 80th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5690 West 80th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5690 West 80th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 5690 West 80th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5690 West 80th Place offers parking.
Does 5690 West 80th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5690 West 80th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5690 West 80th Place have a pool?
No, 5690 West 80th Place does not have a pool.
Does 5690 West 80th Place have accessible units?
No, 5690 West 80th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5690 West 80th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5690 West 80th Place has units with dishwashers.

