5690 West 80th Place

Stunning Condo in Arbor Pointe!



This 2 bed 1 bath condo located on the ground floor has a total of 844 square feet of living space. Cozy up by the stone fireplace in the living room, and the kitchen is complete with white appliances, including a fridge, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other amenities include AC, a storage closet and a washer and dryer in the unit. Parking includes 1 reserved parking space. Relax outside on the patio and enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather.



Located near W 80th Ave and Sheridan Blvd, this condo offers easy access to everything you need, including multiple shops and restaurants right down the street. Travel is easy with access to Highway 36 to I-25. Spend time outside at Lake Arbor Park. Nearby schools include Parr Elementary, Moore Middle School, and Pomona High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent.



