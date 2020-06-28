All apartments in Arvada
5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:34 AM

5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205

5537 Lewis Court · No Longer Available
Location

5537 Lewis Court, Arvada, CO 80002
Oberon West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This Luxurious Skyline condo has a gorgeous view of the mountains from back patio. The windows are large and it fills with natural light. The kitchen is a cooks dream with granite counter tops and all newer appliances including a new Bosch dishwasher. Open concept with great space for entertaining Updated laminate hardwood flooring throughout the whole condo. Updated bathroom tile in both bathrooms
Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and large bath. The 2nd Bedroom has 2 large closets. Ceilings are high and have ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Attached Garage, Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Clubhouse. HOA paid by owner. A/C and heating with a nest energy efficient system. Five minute walk to the newly opened Arvada light rail station. Only a 15 minute drive to downtown Denver
Easy access to I-70W. 2 year is an option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 have any available units?
5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 have?
Some of 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.
