5537 Lewis Ct Unit 205

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This Luxurious Skyline condo has a gorgeous view of the mountains from back patio. The windows are large and it fills with natural light. The kitchen is a cooks dream with granite counter tops and all newer appliances including a new Bosch dishwasher. Open concept with great space for entertaining Updated laminate hardwood flooring throughout the whole condo. Updated bathroom tile in both bathrooms

Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and large bath. The 2nd Bedroom has 2 large closets. Ceilings are high and have ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Attached Garage, Swimming Pool, Hot Tub, Clubhouse. HOA paid by owner. A/C and heating with a nest energy efficient system. Five minute walk to the newly opened Arvada light rail station. Only a 15 minute drive to downtown Denver

Easy access to I-70W. 2 year is an option.