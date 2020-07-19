5460 Allison St Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Move-in Ready 2BD, 1BA Condo with Garage, Walk to Olde Town Arvada - THE BASICS



RENT: $1,540

BEDROOMS: 1 *plus bonus loft that acts best as guest den or office

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: 1-car garage plus additional guest parking

LEASE TERM: 7-8 months preferred; negotiable if needed



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Sorry, no pets.

*There is a monthly $30 utility fee, which includes water, sewer, and trash.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



