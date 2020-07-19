All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 5460 Allison St Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
5460 Allison St Unit 202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5460 Allison St Unit 202

5460 Allison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
I-70 Corridor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5460 Allison Street, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Move-in Ready 2BD, 1BA Condo with Garage, Walk to Olde Town Arvada - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,540
BEDROOMS: 1 *plus bonus loft that acts best as guest den or office
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: 1-car garage plus additional guest parking
LEASE TERM: 7-8 months preferred; negotiable if needed

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*There is a monthly $30 utility fee, which includes water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4561125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5460 Allison St Unit 202 have any available units?
5460 Allison St Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5460 Allison St Unit 202 have?
Some of 5460 Allison St Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5460 Allison St Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
5460 Allison St Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5460 Allison St Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 5460 Allison St Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 5460 Allison St Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 5460 Allison St Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 5460 Allison St Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5460 Allison St Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5460 Allison St Unit 202 have a pool?
Yes, 5460 Allison St Unit 202 has a pool.
Does 5460 Allison St Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 5460 Allison St Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 5460 Allison St Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5460 Allison St Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College