5460 Allison St Unit 202

Amenities
Move-in Ready 2BD, 1BA Condo with Garage, Walk to Olde Town Arvada - THE BASICS
RENT: $1,540
BEDROOMS: 1 *plus bonus loft that acts best as guest den or office
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: 1-car garage plus additional guest parking
LEASE TERM: 7-8 months preferred; negotiable if needed
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*There is a monthly $30 utility fee, which includes water, sewer, and trash.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4561125)