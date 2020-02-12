All apartments in Arvada
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

5440 Nolan Street

5440 Nolan Street · (303) 632-8369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5440 Nolan Street, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available Now!! This newly finished charming 1950s house has newly finished hardwood floors, and new paint throughout the entire house. Kitchen has been redone while keeping the original charm. Freshly painted cabinetry, beautiful retro tile floor, separate off kitchen laundry room. Massive open Living Room and Dining room space. Master has dual closets, and spare bedrooms are all on main floor. Huge garage with large work space and storage. Separate storage room accessible outside.
.
Location! Minutes to Olde Town Arvada, Light Rail G-Line Station, shopping, restaurants, bars and everything Olde Town has to offer. Direct access to I-70, I-76 for rapid commute to Downtown and the Mountains.
.

Yard maintenance included in the rent price! Big fenced in backyard with beautifully maintained yard with numerous flower beds. Small back patio to enjoy the outside and grilling.
This is a no-smoking unit.
No-Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Nolan Street have any available units?
5440 Nolan Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 Nolan Street have?
Some of 5440 Nolan Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Nolan Street currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Nolan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Nolan Street pet-friendly?
No, 5440 Nolan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 5440 Nolan Street offer parking?
Yes, 5440 Nolan Street does offer parking.
Does 5440 Nolan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Nolan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Nolan Street have a pool?
No, 5440 Nolan Street does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Nolan Street have accessible units?
No, 5440 Nolan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Nolan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5440 Nolan Street has units with dishwashers.
