5440 Nolan Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Available Now!! This newly finished charming 1950s house has newly finished hardwood floors, and new paint throughout the entire house. Kitchen has been redone while keeping the original charm. Freshly painted cabinetry, beautiful retro tile floor, separate off kitchen laundry room. Massive open Living Room and Dining room space. Master has dual closets, and spare bedrooms are all on main floor. Huge garage with large work space and storage. Separate storage room accessible outside.

Location! Minutes to Olde Town Arvada, Light Rail G-Line Station, shopping, restaurants, bars and everything Olde Town has to offer. Direct access to I-70, I-76 for rapid commute to Downtown and the Mountains.

Yard maintenance included in the rent price! Big fenced in backyard with beautifully maintained yard with numerous flower beds. Small back patio to enjoy the outside and grilling.

This is a no-smoking unit.

No-Pets