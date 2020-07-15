Amenities

Great location ~ walk to Wadsworth Shopping District and Old Towne Arvada ~ Cute UPDATED House with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath ~ Hardwood Floors, new Paint, new Fixtures, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer ~ Large Fenced Yard, Big Storage Shed, off street parking ~ Pets: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 40 pounds(extra fee/deposit).



Great LOCATION: Easy Access to Old Towne Arvada, Wadsworth, I-70 ~ tons of Shopping and Restaurants around the corner ~ 15 minutes to Downtown Denver.



AVAILABLE: Aug 10

LOCATION: 5424 Saulsbury Ct, Arvada CO

RENT: $1850

DEPOSIT: $1850

LEASE TERM: 12 months

(no smoking ~ no pot)



For a Private Showing email PAUL at Investor's Realty at ptheobold@irdenver.com



www.irdenver.com