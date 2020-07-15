All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 5424 Saulsbury Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
5424 Saulsbury Ct
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

5424 Saulsbury Ct

5424 Saulsbury Court · (303) 618-6378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
I-70 Corridor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5424 Saulsbury Court, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
.
Great location ~ walk to Wadsworth Shopping District and Old Towne Arvada ~ Cute UPDATED House with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath ~ Hardwood Floors, new Paint, new Fixtures, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer ~ Large Fenced Yard, Big Storage Shed, off street parking ~ Pets: one well-behaved Adult Dog under 40 pounds(extra fee/deposit).

Great LOCATION: Easy Access to Old Towne Arvada, Wadsworth, I-70 ~ tons of Shopping and Restaurants around the corner ~ 15 minutes to Downtown Denver.

AVAILABLE: Aug 10
LOCATION: 5424 Saulsbury Ct, Arvada CO
RENT: $1850
DEPOSIT: $1850
LEASE TERM: 12 months
(no smoking ~ no pot)

For a Private Showing email PAUL at Investor's Realty at ptheobold@irdenver.com

www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 Saulsbury Ct have any available units?
5424 Saulsbury Ct has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 Saulsbury Ct have?
Some of 5424 Saulsbury Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Saulsbury Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Saulsbury Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Saulsbury Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5424 Saulsbury Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5424 Saulsbury Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5424 Saulsbury Ct offers parking.
Does 5424 Saulsbury Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5424 Saulsbury Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Saulsbury Ct have a pool?
No, 5424 Saulsbury Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5424 Saulsbury Ct have accessible units?
No, 5424 Saulsbury Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Saulsbury Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5424 Saulsbury Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5424 Saulsbury Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity