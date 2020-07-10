5220 Tabor St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

4 Bedroom house, pool/tennis, next to Light Rail - Property Id: 138787



FOR RENT

Roomy 4 Bedroom house in Rainbow Ridge (near 52nd and Ward Rd) - only few blocks from Arvada Ridge Light Rail Station.



Access to neighborhood's amenities; nice swimming pool and tennis courts



Split level house with fireplace room, washer dryer hook ups, 2 car garage



$2,495/month



4 bed, 3 baths

2 car garage

2,374 square feet



Great location just a few blocks from Arvada Ridge Light Rail Station, near Ward Rd & I-70 highway. Quiet street in desirable neighborhood. Walking distance to Drake Middle School.



OTHER:

- Backyard has a lot of potential, but is currently a little untamed

- Sun room, Central heat. No air-conditioning but 2 portable AC units that stay with house

