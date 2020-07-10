All apartments in Arvada
5220 Tabor St
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

5220 Tabor St

5220 Tabor Street · No Longer Available
Location

5220 Tabor Street, Arvada, CO 80002
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bedroom house, pool/tennis, next to Light Rail - Property Id: 138787

FOR RENT
Roomy 4 Bedroom house in Rainbow Ridge (near 52nd and Ward Rd) - only few blocks from Arvada Ridge Light Rail Station.

Access to neighborhood's amenities; nice swimming pool and tennis courts

Split level house with fireplace room, washer dryer hook ups, 2 car garage

$2,495/month

4 bed, 3 baths
2 car garage
2,374 square feet

Great location just a few blocks from Arvada Ridge Light Rail Station, near Ward Rd & I-70 highway. Quiet street in desirable neighborhood. Walking distance to Drake Middle School.

OTHER:
- Backyard has a lot of potential, but is currently a little untamed
- Sun room, Central heat. No air-conditioning but 2 portable AC units that stay with house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138787p
Property Id 138787

(RLNE5033439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

