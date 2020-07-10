5220 Tabor St

Amenities
4 Bedroom house, pool/tennis, next to Light Rail - Property Id: 138787
FOR RENT
Roomy 4 Bedroom house in Rainbow Ridge (near 52nd and Ward Rd) - only few blocks from Arvada Ridge Light Rail Station.
Access to neighborhood's amenities; nice swimming pool and tennis courts
Split level house with fireplace room, washer dryer hook ups, 2 car garage
$2,495/month
4 bed, 3 baths
2 car garage
2,374 square feet
Great location just a few blocks from Arvada Ridge Light Rail Station, near Ward Rd & I-70 highway. Quiet street in desirable neighborhood. Walking distance to Drake Middle School.
OTHER:
- Backyard has a lot of potential, but is currently a little untamed
- Sun room, Central heat. No air-conditioning but 2 portable AC units that stay with house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138787p
Property Id 138787
(RLNE5033439)