Arvada, CO
5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201

5192 Ammons Court · No Longer Available
Location

5192 Ammons Court, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
online portal
Massive 4BD, 2BA Arvada Condo With Dual Private Balconies And Vaulted Ceiling! - Live in a beautiful tucked away condo just on the edge of the charming city of Olde Town Arvada! Relax and get cozy with the built in fire place, or one of two, yes TWO private balconies. Large living room and dining room space with extra shelving and lots of storage space, complete with beautiful hardwood and stone flooring. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com!

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Water/Sewer Included in rent
*Pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a month’s rent
*Listing Representative: Joe Preblud, joe@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5869622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 have any available units?
5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 have?
Some of 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5192 Ammons Ct Unit 201 has units with dishwashers.
