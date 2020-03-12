Amenities

on-site laundry 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C Available 08/01/19 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath in Westown Community! - Brand new and simply gorgeous! This 2-story stucco accented townhome welcomes with open foyer and floorplan. The open kitchen features a large center island overlooking the dining area, great room including large windows and a beautiful electric wall fireplace! The upper level includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry facilities. Huge master suite with TWO walk-in closets and 5 piece bath. Plus there are two spacious secondary bedrooms and extra bathroom. The 9ft ceilings, 42" cabinets, and beautiful neutral paint & flooring scream top notch! Did I mention there is also a 2 car garage?



Offered at $2200 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent. Rent includes water/trash/sewer/exterior maintenance /HOA Fees.

HOA Maintained means no shoveling snow or mowing the lawn! That is a win-win!



Close to downtown Golden and Olde Town Arvada. Newer shopping, resturants, and easy access to mountains.



Tenant responsible for gas/electric, cable, internet.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



West Woods Elementary School

Drake Junior High School

Ralston Valley Senior High School



Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 102 - Laura

ext 106 - Cameron



(RLNE3794514)