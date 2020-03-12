All apartments in Arvada
15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C

15522 W 65th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15522 W 65th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007
Wyndhams

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C Available 08/01/19 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath in Westown Community! - Brand new and simply gorgeous! This 2-story stucco accented townhome welcomes with open foyer and floorplan. The open kitchen features a large center island overlooking the dining area, great room including large windows and a beautiful electric wall fireplace! The upper level includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry facilities. Huge master suite with TWO walk-in closets and 5 piece bath. Plus there are two spacious secondary bedrooms and extra bathroom. The 9ft ceilings, 42" cabinets, and beautiful neutral paint & flooring scream top notch! Did I mention there is also a 2 car garage?

Offered at $2200 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent. Rent includes water/trash/sewer/exterior maintenance /HOA Fees.
HOA Maintained means no shoveling snow or mowing the lawn! That is a win-win!

Close to downtown Golden and Olde Town Arvada. Newer shopping, resturants, and easy access to mountains.

Tenant responsible for gas/electric, cable, internet.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

West Woods Elementary School
Drake Junior High School
Ralston Valley Senior High School

Contact us today for a showing!
Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura
ext 106 - Cameron

(RLNE3794514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C have any available units?
15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C have?
Some of 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C offers parking.
Does 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C has a pool.
Does 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C have accessible units?
No, 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 15522 W. 65th Ave Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
