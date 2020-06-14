Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking garage

15316 West 66th Avenue #E Available 05/13/20 Three bedroom townhome for rent with attached two car garage in Arvada at Hometown. - This three-bedroom town house with attached two-car garage is situated next to the Arvada Police west substation and is within a easy five minute walk to King Soopers, a gym, a restaurant (El Seor Sol!) and a multitude of stores near West 64th Ave and MacIntyre St in Arvada. The two-level residence includes a first floor master bedroom with gas fireplace, full bath/shower and separate toilet with walk-in closet. Two smaller first floor bedrooms are located next to a bathroom/toilet combination. A washing machine, clothes dryer and linen closet are also situated on the first floor. The ground floor has hardwood floors with a gas fireplace below a customised television niche, a restroom and a granite-topped breakfast bar. Pets are welcome and there are numerous grassed play areas in the immediate area.



(RLNE4647823)