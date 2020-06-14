All apartments in Arvada
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:03 AM

15316 West 66th Avenue #E

15316 West 66th Avenue · (303) 545-6000
Location

15316 West 66th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80007
Wyndhams

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15316 West 66th Avenue #E · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
garage
15316 West 66th Avenue #E Available 05/13/20 Three bedroom townhome for rent with attached two car garage in Arvada at Hometown. - This three-bedroom town house with attached two-car garage is situated next to the Arvada Police west substation and is within a easy five minute walk to King Soopers, a gym, a restaurant (El Seor Sol!) and a multitude of stores near West 64th Ave and MacIntyre St in Arvada. The two-level residence includes a first floor master bedroom with gas fireplace, full bath/shower and separate toilet with walk-in closet. Two smaller first floor bedrooms are located next to a bathroom/toilet combination. A washing machine, clothes dryer and linen closet are also situated on the first floor. The ground floor has hardwood floors with a gas fireplace below a customised television niche, a restroom and a granite-topped breakfast bar. Pets are welcome and there are numerous grassed play areas in the immediate area.

(RLNE4647823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15316 West 66th Avenue #E have any available units?
15316 West 66th Avenue #E has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 15316 West 66th Avenue #E have?
Some of 15316 West 66th Avenue #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15316 West 66th Avenue #E currently offering any rent specials?
15316 West 66th Avenue #E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15316 West 66th Avenue #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 15316 West 66th Avenue #E is pet friendly.
Does 15316 West 66th Avenue #E offer parking?
Yes, 15316 West 66th Avenue #E does offer parking.
Does 15316 West 66th Avenue #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15316 West 66th Avenue #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15316 West 66th Avenue #E have a pool?
No, 15316 West 66th Avenue #E does not have a pool.
Does 15316 West 66th Avenue #E have accessible units?
No, 15316 West 66th Avenue #E does not have accessible units.
Does 15316 West 66th Avenue #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 15316 West 66th Avenue #E does not have units with dishwashers.
