Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C

14110 West 83rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

14110 West 83rd Place, Arvada, CO 80005
Sequoia Villages Parks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C Available 05/11/20 Beautiful Townhome in Village at Five Parks Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This Townhouse is located in a lovely and well maintained community. Unit has an open floor plan offering hardwood floors throughout main living space, carpeted bedrooms, gas log fireplace, central air and two balconies with amazing views of the foothills that are great for relaxing and entertaining! Master suite includes a private balcony and four piece master bath with walk in closet. Large windows offer ample natural light. Two car attached garage with additional storage space. BONUS: Just steps away from community pool, clubhouse, exercise facility, Haskin Park, restaurants and retail. Dog friendly, one dog under 40 lbs. Tenant responsible for gas and electric in addition to rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3190930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C have any available units?
14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C have?
Some of 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C offers parking.
Does 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C has a pool.
Does 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

