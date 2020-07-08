Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

14110 West 83rd Pl. Unit C Available 05/11/20 Beautiful Townhome in Village at Five Parks Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This Townhouse is located in a lovely and well maintained community. Unit has an open floor plan offering hardwood floors throughout main living space, carpeted bedrooms, gas log fireplace, central air and two balconies with amazing views of the foothills that are great for relaxing and entertaining! Master suite includes a private balcony and four piece master bath with walk in closet. Large windows offer ample natural light. Two car attached garage with additional storage space. BONUS: Just steps away from community pool, clubhouse, exercise facility, Haskin Park, restaurants and retail. Dog friendly, one dog under 40 lbs. Tenant responsible for gas and electric in addition to rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3190930)