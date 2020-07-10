13378 West 84th Place

Amenities

Fantastic executive style 2 story home in the highly desired Five Parks neighborhood. This neighborhood offers trails, pocket parks, schools, shops, community center and restaurants- all within walking distance. 3 car tandem garage with extended driveway. Wide open entry with formal living and dining rooms, open concept kitchen, breakfast nook and family room with gas log double sided fireplace. This space would be fantastic for entertaining. Main floor bedroom and 3/4 bath convenient for guests. Upstairs master is huge with private 5 piece bath and 2 large walk in closets. Tray ceiling and french doors. Loft located upstairs and railing that overlooks the main level. 2 more bedrooms each with its own bath. Over 2700 sq ft of finished living space. Over 1400 sq ft unfinished basement for storage. Professionally landscaped lawn is lush and parklike. This home is beautiful and the neighborhood is a four times Colorado Community of the Year recipient. Pool community