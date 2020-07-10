All apartments in Arvada
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
13378 West 84th Place
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:19 PM

13378 West 84th Place

13378 West 84th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13378 West 84th Place, Arvada, CO 80005
Village of Five Parks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Fantastic executive style 2 story home in the highly desired Five Parks neighborhood. This neighborhood offers trails, pocket parks, schools, shops, community center and restaurants- all within walking distance. 3 car tandem garage with extended driveway. Wide open entry with formal living and dining rooms, open concept kitchen, breakfast nook and family room with gas log double sided fireplace. This space would be fantastic for entertaining. Main floor bedroom and 3/4 bath convenient for guests. Upstairs master is huge with private 5 piece bath and 2 large walk in closets. Tray ceiling and french doors. Loft located upstairs and railing that overlooks the main level. 2 more bedrooms each with its own bath. Over 2700 sq ft of finished living space. Over 1400 sq ft unfinished basement for storage. Professionally landscaped lawn is lush and parklike. This home is beautiful and the neighborhood is a four times Colorado Community of the Year recipient. Pool community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13378 West 84th Place have any available units?
13378 West 84th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 13378 West 84th Place have?
Some of 13378 West 84th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13378 West 84th Place currently offering any rent specials?
13378 West 84th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13378 West 84th Place pet-friendly?
No, 13378 West 84th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 13378 West 84th Place offer parking?
Yes, 13378 West 84th Place offers parking.
Does 13378 West 84th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13378 West 84th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13378 West 84th Place have a pool?
Yes, 13378 West 84th Place has a pool.
Does 13378 West 84th Place have accessible units?
No, 13378 West 84th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13378 West 84th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13378 West 84th Place has units with dishwashers.
