12790 W 67th Way
Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:45 PM

12790 W 67th Way

12790 West 67th Way · No Longer Available
Location

12790 West 67th Way, Arvada, CO 80004
Northwest Arvada

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
pet friendly
Great 3 bed 2.5 bath in quiet neighborhood. HOA covers yard work & exterior. Trash, Sewer, & $60 a month in water are included in rental price. Tennant to take care of electric, gas & cable/internet. Located on dead end "very quiet location." Dogs and cats OK with owner approval and $500 refundable pet deposit. Per HOA pets must remain on leash in common areas & must be picked up after. Heat/Central Air. Multi-level deck. No Smoking. https://youtu.be/JTBZSmV3SJE Stott Elementary, Oberon Junior High & Arvada West High School. First full Monthsâ Rent +$157 in P/R fees (hold deposit) and 1 monthsâ Security Deposit Required. Credit scores above 565 are required and Gross household income must exceed 3x rent. $55 application fee per adult (18+). IMPORTANT! TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS PLEASE COPY PASTE THIS URL IN YOUR BROWSER: https://showmojo.com/l/c6b1e1709a/12790-w-67th-way-arvada-co-80004?sd=true

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12790 W 67th Way have any available units?
12790 W 67th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 12790 W 67th Way have?
Some of 12790 W 67th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12790 W 67th Way currently offering any rent specials?
12790 W 67th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12790 W 67th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12790 W 67th Way is pet friendly.
Does 12790 W 67th Way offer parking?
No, 12790 W 67th Way does not offer parking.
Does 12790 W 67th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12790 W 67th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12790 W 67th Way have a pool?
Yes, 12790 W 67th Way has a pool.
Does 12790 W 67th Way have accessible units?
No, 12790 W 67th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12790 W 67th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12790 W 67th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
