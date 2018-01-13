Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool internet access pet friendly

Great 3 bed 2.5 bath in quiet neighborhood. HOA covers yard work & exterior. Trash, Sewer, & $60 a month in water are included in rental price. Tennant to take care of electric, gas & cable/internet. Located on dead end "very quiet location." Dogs and cats OK with owner approval and $500 refundable pet deposit. Per HOA pets must remain on leash in common areas & must be picked up after. Heat/Central Air. Multi-level deck. No Smoking. https://youtu.be/JTBZSmV3SJE Stott Elementary, Oberon Junior High & Arvada West High School. First full Monthsâ Rent +$157 in P/R fees (hold deposit) and 1 monthsâ Security Deposit Required. Credit scores above 565 are required and Gross household income must exceed 3x rent. $55 application fee per adult (18+). IMPORTANT! TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS PLEASE COPY PASTE THIS URL IN YOUR BROWSER: https://showmojo.com/l/c6b1e1709a/12790-w-67th-way-arvada-co-80004?sd=true