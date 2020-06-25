All apartments in Arvada
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

11875 W. 56th Drive

11875 West 56th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11875 West 56th Drive, Arvada, CO 80002
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
11875 W. 56th Drive Available 04/06/20 Beautiful 4-Bedroom Home w/ Finished Basement Available April. - Bright, clean, and wonderfully maintained Arvada home complete with an attached three-car garage and a private backyard that backs up to the Van Bibber Creek Trail, and just steps from the Stenger Soccer Complex!

When you step into this beautiful home, you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light and space. The kitchen features all black appliances including a gas stove, and the hardwood flooring in the kitchen transitions into the formal dining room (carpet throughout the rest of the home). Upstairs, the master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings as well, and the master bathroom features luxury heated floors. The finished basement has a bedroom and 3/4 bathroom along with an additional living room / flex space.

Great location with access to miles of biking and running trails. Trash included - tenants are responsible for all other utilities and yard maintenance. Dogs negotiable with additional deposit - sorry, no cats. No students.

Current lease through March 31, 2020.

SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY AND WITH 24-HOUR NOTICE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4050392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11875 W. 56th Drive have any available units?
11875 W. 56th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 11875 W. 56th Drive have?
Some of 11875 W. 56th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11875 W. 56th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11875 W. 56th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11875 W. 56th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11875 W. 56th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11875 W. 56th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11875 W. 56th Drive offers parking.
Does 11875 W. 56th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11875 W. 56th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11875 W. 56th Drive have a pool?
No, 11875 W. 56th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11875 W. 56th Drive have accessible units?
No, 11875 W. 56th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11875 W. 56th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11875 W. 56th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
