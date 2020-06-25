Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

11875 W. 56th Drive Available 04/06/20 Beautiful 4-Bedroom Home w/ Finished Basement Available April. - Bright, clean, and wonderfully maintained Arvada home complete with an attached three-car garage and a private backyard that backs up to the Van Bibber Creek Trail, and just steps from the Stenger Soccer Complex!



When you step into this beautiful home, you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light and space. The kitchen features all black appliances including a gas stove, and the hardwood flooring in the kitchen transitions into the formal dining room (carpet throughout the rest of the home). Upstairs, the master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings as well, and the master bathroom features luxury heated floors. The finished basement has a bedroom and 3/4 bathroom along with an additional living room / flex space.



Great location with access to miles of biking and running trails. Trash included - tenants are responsible for all other utilities and yard maintenance. Dogs negotiable with additional deposit - sorry, no cats. No students.



Current lease through March 31, 2020.



SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY AND WITH 24-HOUR NOTICE.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4050392)