All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 11858 W 74th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
11858 W 74th Way
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

11858 W 74th Way

11858 West 74th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11858 West 74th Way, Arvada, CO 80005
Harvest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
sauna
THIS IS A RENT TO OWN - NOT A RENTAL.

2 Year Option to Buy. Requires an initial $60,000 Down Payment. This does credit the home price 100%. Plus the first months lease payment for keys. Credit Repair is available.

Home Price is $874,900 Monthly $3900 per month

DESCRIPTION:
This beautiful, expansive, custom ranch-style home truly has it all!!! With 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, this property is perfect for a large family or for multi-generational living. The master suite is truly an oasis...with a private reading loft, ensuite 5-piece bath and french doors to the custom deck. Unique architectural details are featured throughout and the huge windows, on both levels, flood the property with natural light. Situated on 1/2 acre, not only are the mountain views spectacular, but the yard has room for gardening, a play set and outdoor activities. A brand-new trex deck with iron railing spans the back of the home and offers both open and covered seating areas. A 2-sided fireplace, office built-ins, remodeled kitchen, steam room, 3 furnaces and A/C units, stunning water feature and oversized 3-car garage are just a handful of the many features this home has to offer. Appraised for $950K in Feb. 2019!!!

(RLNE5467811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11858 W 74th Way have any available units?
11858 W 74th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 11858 W 74th Way have?
Some of 11858 W 74th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11858 W 74th Way currently offering any rent specials?
11858 W 74th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11858 W 74th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11858 W 74th Way is pet friendly.
Does 11858 W 74th Way offer parking?
Yes, 11858 W 74th Way offers parking.
Does 11858 W 74th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11858 W 74th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11858 W 74th Way have a pool?
No, 11858 W 74th Way does not have a pool.
Does 11858 W 74th Way have accessible units?
No, 11858 W 74th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11858 W 74th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11858 W 74th Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College