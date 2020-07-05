11858 W 74th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage sauna

THIS IS A RENT TO OWN - NOT A RENTAL.



2 Year Option to Buy. Requires an initial $60,000 Down Payment. This does credit the home price 100%. Plus the first months lease payment for keys. Credit Repair is available.



Home Price is $874,900 Monthly $3900 per month



DESCRIPTION:

This beautiful, expansive, custom ranch-style home truly has it all!!! With 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, this property is perfect for a large family or for multi-generational living. The master suite is truly an oasis...with a private reading loft, ensuite 5-piece bath and french doors to the custom deck. Unique architectural details are featured throughout and the huge windows, on both levels, flood the property with natural light. Situated on 1/2 acre, not only are the mountain views spectacular, but the yard has room for gardening, a play set and outdoor activities. A brand-new trex deck with iron railing spans the back of the home and offers both open and covered seating areas. A 2-sided fireplace, office built-ins, remodeled kitchen, steam room, 3 furnaces and A/C units, stunning water feature and oversized 3-car garage are just a handful of the many features this home has to offer. Appraised for $950K in Feb. 2019!!!



(RLNE5467811)