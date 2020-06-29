All apartments in Arvada
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:40 PM

10337 West 55th Place

10337 West 55th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10337 West 55th Place, Arvada, CO 80002
Oberon West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Skyline Estates will welcome you with 783 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with new appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include new carpet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a 1 car detached garage with extra storage space.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the balcony facing open space, or spend some quality time at the community pool or in the clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails including Apex Trail, Stenger Soccer Complex, and Harold Lutz Sports Complex with Apex Field House. Also nearby are Ralston Central Park, 10 minutes to Olde Town Arvada, and many shopping/dining options including Arvada Centerplace Shopping Center. Less than half an hour to North Table Mountain and Van Bibber Open Space! Travel is easy with quick access to Kipling and I-70, located on 2 bus routes, and coming soon a light rail station just over the hill!

Nearby schools include Vanderhoof Elementary School, Drake Middle School, Arvada West High School, and within walking distance to Red Rocks Community College-Arvada Campus.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10337 West 55th Place have any available units?
10337 West 55th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10337 West 55th Place have?
Some of 10337 West 55th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10337 West 55th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10337 West 55th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10337 West 55th Place pet-friendly?
No, 10337 West 55th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10337 West 55th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10337 West 55th Place offers parking.
Does 10337 West 55th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10337 West 55th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10337 West 55th Place have a pool?
Yes, 10337 West 55th Place has a pool.
Does 10337 West 55th Place have accessible units?
No, 10337 West 55th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10337 West 55th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10337 West 55th Place has units with dishwashers.

