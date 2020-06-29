10337 West 55th Place

Amenities

This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Skyline Estates will welcome you with 783 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with new appliances including a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include new carpet, air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a 1 car detached garage with extra storage space.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the balcony facing open space, or spend some quality time at the community pool or in the clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails including Apex Trail, Stenger Soccer Complex, and Harold Lutz Sports Complex with Apex Field House. Also nearby are Ralston Central Park, 10 minutes to Olde Town Arvada, and many shopping/dining options including Arvada Centerplace Shopping Center. Less than half an hour to North Table Mountain and Van Bibber Open Space! Travel is easy with quick access to Kipling and I-70, located on 2 bus routes, and coming soon a light rail station just over the hill!



Nearby schools include Vanderhoof Elementary School, Drake Middle School, Arvada West High School, and within walking distance to Red Rocks Community College-Arvada Campus.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



