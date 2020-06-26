All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 10089 W 55th Dr #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
10089 W 55th Dr #203
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

10089 W 55th Dr #203

10089 West 55th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10089 West 55th Drive, Arvada, CO 80002
Oberon West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 2 bedroom condo with Great Mountain Views! - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!
To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This 2 bedroom condo has excellent natural lighting and an open layout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lots of storage space, and a large breakfast bar. The living room has a gas fireplace and access to a private balcony. The master bedroom has a great walk-in closet and full bathroom.

The home is on a quiet street near the Harold Lutz Sports Complex and Apex Field House for plenty of outdoor space and recreation. The Arvada Ridge Lightrail is less than a mile away and access to I-70 is close to make for easy commuting. You will also have access to a community swimming pool and clubhouse.

Owner paid Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash.
The tenant will be responsible for Electricity & Gas.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4998304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10089 W 55th Dr #203 have any available units?
10089 W 55th Dr #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10089 W 55th Dr #203 have?
Some of 10089 W 55th Dr #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10089 W 55th Dr #203 currently offering any rent specials?
10089 W 55th Dr #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10089 W 55th Dr #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10089 W 55th Dr #203 is pet friendly.
Does 10089 W 55th Dr #203 offer parking?
Yes, 10089 W 55th Dr #203 offers parking.
Does 10089 W 55th Dr #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10089 W 55th Dr #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10089 W 55th Dr #203 have a pool?
Yes, 10089 W 55th Dr #203 has a pool.
Does 10089 W 55th Dr #203 have accessible units?
No, 10089 W 55th Dr #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 10089 W 55th Dr #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10089 W 55th Dr #203 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College