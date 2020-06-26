10089 W 55th Dr #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage pet friendly

Fantastic 2 bedroom condo with Great Mountain Views! - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

This 2 bedroom condo has excellent natural lighting and an open layout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lots of storage space, and a large breakfast bar. The living room has a gas fireplace and access to a private balcony. The master bedroom has a great walk-in closet and full bathroom.



The home is on a quiet street near the Harold Lutz Sports Complex and Apex Field House for plenty of outdoor space and recreation. The Arvada Ridge Lightrail is less than a mile away and access to I-70 is close to make for easy commuting. You will also have access to a community swimming pool and clubhouse.



Owner paid Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash.

The tenant will be responsible for Electricity & Gas.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.



Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.



Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



No Cats Allowed



