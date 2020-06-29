All apartments in Arvada
10034 W 68th Way
10034 W 68th Way

10034 West 68th Way · No Longer Available
Location

10034 West 68th Way, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
internet access
Casa Arvada - Property Id: 207389

2 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment with separate entrance.
Beautifully remodeled in 2019
Full kitchen
Living room
Dining room
Located in a sunny walkout basement
Huge backyard for fun and entertaining with fire pit
On street and off street parking available
Large shared bathroom
Shared Laundry
Common areas are partially furnished, with dining table, couch, and TV
You furnish your bedroom
Rent $1400 plus $200 utilities
Property is in a very quiet residential area in Arvada Colorado
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207389
Property Id 207389

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5479614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10034 W 68th Way have any available units?
10034 W 68th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10034 W 68th Way have?
Some of 10034 W 68th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10034 W 68th Way currently offering any rent specials?
10034 W 68th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10034 W 68th Way pet-friendly?
No, 10034 W 68th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10034 W 68th Way offer parking?
Yes, 10034 W 68th Way offers parking.
Does 10034 W 68th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10034 W 68th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10034 W 68th Way have a pool?
No, 10034 W 68th Way does not have a pool.
Does 10034 W 68th Way have accessible units?
No, 10034 W 68th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10034 W 68th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10034 W 68th Way has units with dishwashers.

