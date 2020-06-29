10034 W 68th Way

Amenities
Casa Arvada - Property Id: 207389
2 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment with separate entrance.
Beautifully remodeled in 2019
Full kitchen
Living room
Dining room
Located in a sunny walkout basement
Huge backyard for fun and entertaining with fire pit
On street and off street parking available
Large shared bathroom
Shared Laundry
Common areas are partially furnished, with dining table, couch, and TV
You furnish your bedroom
Rent $1400 plus $200 utilities
Property is in a very quiet residential area in Arvada Colorado
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207389
No Pets Allowed
