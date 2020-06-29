10034 W 68th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking internet access

Casa Arvada



2 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment with separate entrance.

Beautifully remodeled in 2019

Full kitchen

Living room

Dining room

Located in a sunny walkout basement

Huge backyard for fun and entertaining with fire pit

On street and off street parking available

Large shared bathroom

Shared Laundry

Common areas are partially furnished, with dining table, couch, and TV

You furnish your bedroom

Rent $1400 plus $200 utilities

Property is in a very quiet residential area in Arvada Colorado

No Pets Allowed



