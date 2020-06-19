9612 E Arkansas Place

Amenities

pet friendly

Beautiful Townhome!! - It's A Must See Townhouse. Fabulous well-kept 3 bedroom 3 bathrooms. Bedroom on main level with full bathroom. Large living room and dining room that leads to the kitchen. Plenty of space for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms.



Wonderful location and close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and schools. It's an easy commute to Downtown and Cherry Creek Shopping and close to Light rail/bus route as well.



Section 8 welcome



720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



