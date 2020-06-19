All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9612 E Arkansas Place

9612 East Arkansas Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9612 East Arkansas Place, Arapahoe County, CO 80247

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhome!! - It's A Must See Townhouse. Fabulous well-kept 3 bedroom 3 bathrooms. Bedroom on main level with full bathroom. Large living room and dining room that leads to the kitchen. Plenty of space for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms.

Wonderful location and close to shopping, entertainment, restaurants and schools. It's an easy commute to Downtown and Cherry Creek Shopping and close to Light rail/bus route as well.

Section 8 welcome

Call today for a showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4487950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9612 E Arkansas Place have any available units?
9612 E Arkansas Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
Is 9612 E Arkansas Place currently offering any rent specials?
9612 E Arkansas Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9612 E Arkansas Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9612 E Arkansas Place is pet friendly.
Does 9612 E Arkansas Place offer parking?
No, 9612 E Arkansas Place does not offer parking.
Does 9612 E Arkansas Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9612 E Arkansas Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9612 E Arkansas Place have a pool?
No, 9612 E Arkansas Place does not have a pool.
Does 9612 E Arkansas Place have accessible units?
No, 9612 E Arkansas Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9612 E Arkansas Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9612 E Arkansas Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9612 E Arkansas Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9612 E Arkansas Place does not have units with air conditioning.
