9408 E Florida Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool

This beautiful Townhome in the Dayton Triangle of Denver has 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and is 1361 SF. The main level is very open and spacious, with high vaulted ceiling, a cozy fireplace and solid surface flooring. Open concept Kitchen with refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, and plenty of cabinet space. You will also find a half bath, Laundry room with washer and dryer included, sliding glass door to the Balcony. Both bedrooms are upstairs. The large Master suite features vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, attached private Bathroom, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom also has an attached private full Bathroom. This home has a great location close to downtown and DTC. You'll love the community clubhouse and pool.