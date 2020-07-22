All apartments in Arapahoe County
9408 E Florida Avenue
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 PM

9408 E Florida Avenue

9408 East Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9408 East Florida Avenue, Arapahoe County, CO 80247

This beautiful Townhome in the Dayton Triangle of Denver has 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and is 1361 SF. The main level is very open and spacious, with high vaulted ceiling, a cozy fireplace and solid surface flooring. Open concept Kitchen with refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, and plenty of cabinet space. You will also find a half bath, Laundry room with washer and dryer included, sliding glass door to the Balcony. Both bedrooms are upstairs. The large Master suite features vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, attached private Bathroom, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom also has an attached private full Bathroom. This home has a great location close to downtown and DTC. You'll love the community clubhouse and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

