Home
/
Arapahoe County, CO
/
5966 S Waco St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

5966 S Waco St

5966 South Waco Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5966 South Waco Street, Arapahoe County, CO 80016
The Farm at Arapahoe County

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Open Floor Plan - Property Id: 251194

Amazing Open Floor Plan. New Interior paint. New carpet. Walk across the street for trails on open space. Award Winning Cherry Creek Schools. Quiet Street. Over-sized 2 Car Garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251194
Property Id 251194

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5666411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5966 S Waco St have any available units?
5966 S Waco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 5966 S Waco St have?
Some of 5966 S Waco St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5966 S Waco St currently offering any rent specials?
5966 S Waco St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5966 S Waco St pet-friendly?
No, 5966 S Waco St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arapahoe County.
Does 5966 S Waco St offer parking?
Yes, 5966 S Waco St offers parking.
Does 5966 S Waco St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5966 S Waco St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5966 S Waco St have a pool?
No, 5966 S Waco St does not have a pool.
Does 5966 S Waco St have accessible units?
No, 5966 S Waco St does not have accessible units.
Does 5966 S Waco St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5966 S Waco St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5966 S Waco St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5966 S Waco St does not have units with air conditioning.
