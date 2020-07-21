5966 South Waco Street, Arapahoe County, CO 80016 The Farm at Arapahoe County
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Amazing Open Floor Plan - Property Id: 251194
Amazing Open Floor Plan. New Interior paint. New carpet. Walk across the street for trails on open space. Award Winning Cherry Creek Schools. Quiet Street. Over-sized 2 Car Garage. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251194 Property Id 251194
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5966 S Waco St have any available units?
5966 S Waco St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 5966 S Waco St have?
Some of 5966 S Waco St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5966 S Waco St currently offering any rent specials?
5966 S Waco St is not currently offering any rent specials.