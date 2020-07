Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Saddle Rock. Close to E-470 & Southlands - Bright, open ranch-style home located in the Saddle Rock area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2,000 sq. feet finished with an unfinished open basement which is great for extra storage. Fantastic open kitchen with counter-top garage. Includes all appliances. New paint and carpet. Two car attached garage. Sprinkler system. A/C. Great location for families with children in the Cherry Creek School District. Go shopping at the beautiful Southlands Mall. Easy access to E-470 and DIA. To learn more please email Connie with Heartstone Properties LLC or call at (303) 796-1248. ext 103



(RLNE2268800)