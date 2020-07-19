All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

5149 S. Sherman Street

5149 South Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

5149 South Sherman Street, Arapahoe County, CO 80121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5149 S. Sherman Street Available 05/05/20 Littleton Home with Huge Fenced Back Yard!! - Updated ranch home with three large bedrooms. When you walk in you will be surprised with a large living room that flows into the dining room. The kitchen features updated appliances with plenty of cabinet and counter space for cooking and storage.

Off the living room leads to three bedrooms and one bathroom. The bathroom is updated. This home is very updated and has charming finishes.

Huge Private and spacious backyard with garden & deck for relaxing, shed for storage. 1 car garage attached. This home also has A/C for the hot summer months.

Washer/ Dryer included.

Call today for your showing this home will not last!!
720-673-4882

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4684347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

