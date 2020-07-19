Amenities

5149 S. Sherman Street Available 05/05/20 Littleton Home with Huge Fenced Back Yard!! - Updated ranch home with three large bedrooms. When you walk in you will be surprised with a large living room that flows into the dining room. The kitchen features updated appliances with plenty of cabinet and counter space for cooking and storage.



Off the living room leads to three bedrooms and one bathroom. The bathroom is updated. This home is very updated and has charming finishes.



Huge Private and spacious backyard with garden & deck for relaxing, shed for storage. 1 car garage attached. This home also has A/C for the hot summer months.



Washer/ Dryer included.



Call today for your showing this home will not last!!

720-673-4882



No Cats Allowed



