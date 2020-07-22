3815 S Killarney Ct

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Sunny 5 Bedroom Home overlooking open space - Property Id: 263574
Welcome to your new home! This sunny 5 bedroom, 3 bath home overlooks greenspace from your backyard. Enjoy the sun and mountain views from your private deck. Biking path right outside your door to take you to parks and outdoor recreation.
The kitchen features maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances.
Vaulted living room and family room with a gas fireplace.
Master bedroom has a five Piece master bath with jetted tub, and two separate walk in closets. Three more bedrooms upstairs and the 5th on the main level.
Walking distance to parks, playground and elementary school!
Close to shopping and restaurants
Rent includes trash and yard service. Tenant pays for all other utilities.
Cherry Creek School District.
No in person showings until the Stay at home orders are lifted.
