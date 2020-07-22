All apartments in Arapahoe County
3815 S Killarney Ct
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

3815 S Killarney Ct

3815 East Killarney Court · No Longer Available
Location

3815 East Killarney Court, Arapahoe County, CO 80013

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Available 05/01/20 Sunny 5 Bedroom Home overlooking open space - Property Id: 263574

Welcome to your new home! This sunny 5 bedroom, 3 bath home overlooks greenspace from your backyard. Enjoy the sun and mountain views from your private deck. Biking path right outside your door to take you to parks and outdoor recreation.

The kitchen features maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances.
Vaulted living room and family room with a gas fireplace.

Master bedroom has a five Piece master bath with jetted tub, and two separate walk in closets. Three more bedrooms upstairs and the 5th on the main level.
Walking distance to parks, playground and elementary school!
Close to shopping and restaurants
Rent includes trash and yard service. Tenant pays for all other utilities.
Cherry Creek School District.

No in person showings until the Stay at home orders are lifted.
View more info at:
https://capturecoloradohomes.gofullframe.com/bt/3815_S_Killarney_Ct.html
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263574
Property Id 263574

(RLNE5713907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 S Killarney Ct have any available units?
3815 S Killarney Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 3815 S Killarney Ct have?
Some of 3815 S Killarney Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 S Killarney Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3815 S Killarney Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 S Killarney Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 S Killarney Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3815 S Killarney Ct offer parking?
No, 3815 S Killarney Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3815 S Killarney Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 S Killarney Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 S Killarney Ct have a pool?
No, 3815 S Killarney Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3815 S Killarney Ct have accessible units?
No, 3815 S Killarney Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 S Killarney Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 S Killarney Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 S Killarney Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 S Killarney Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
