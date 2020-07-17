All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1306 S Parker Road Unit 376

1306 South Parker Road · No Longer Available
Location

1306 South Parker Road, Arapahoe County, CO 80231

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
online portal
tennis court
1306 S Parker Road Unit 376 Available 08/03/20 Cozy Condo with Wood Fireplace and Covered Patio! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Nearby are Cherry Creek Country Club, Eloise May Library, Frances Weisbart Jacobs Park, Windsor Lake, and many shopping/dining options including The Gardens on Havana. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Rd and Havana St.
Community features a pool, indoor/outdoor pool, Coin Operated Washer/Dryer, and Tennis court.
This bright naturally lite unit features a wood fireplace, dishwasher and quiet patio space that faces all the community amenities.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.
*Please note that Facemasks are required for all showings

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, trash removal and heat will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No Large or Dangerous Dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at: info@rentmedenver.com
Pioneer Property Management
4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5891083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

