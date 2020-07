Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Brand New 3 BDR Townhome available Now!! - Property Id: 102949



Sunny, spacious townhome. Brand new appliances and lots of storage. Close to new rail line. Access to pool, clubhouse and playground. W/D in home, upstairs. Large master closet and bathroom. Wifi in all upstairs bedrooms. Perfect for young family. Modern fixtures. Be the lucky one to score this property!!

