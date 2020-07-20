6655 Raritan Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous, New 2018 Construction Townhome w/ High-End Finishes, Across Street From Bruz Beers and Montessori Daycare/Preschool!



AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3rd, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Only a year old, 2018 construction!

* Opportunity to live in the sought-after Midtown neighborhood

* Walk across the street to Bruz Beers, and Midtown Montessori (preschool/daycare)

* Outstanding park with water features

* Walk to the brand new Trailside Academy K-8 school

* High end appliances and finishes

* New washer and dryer included

* Attached 2-car garage



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA (lawn care, snow removal)

AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC

LAWN CARE: HOA

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $70 summer, $150 winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Lawn care, snow removal, Homeplate Park w/ water features

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



