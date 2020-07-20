6655 Raritan Drive

Amenities
PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED!
Gorgeous, New 2018 Construction Townhome w/ High-End Finishes, Across Street From Bruz Beers and Montessori Daycare/Preschool!
AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3rd, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/892664
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Only a year old, 2018 construction!
* Opportunity to live in the sought-after Midtown neighborhood
* Walk across the street to Bruz Beers, and Midtown Montessori (preschool/daycare)
* Outstanding park with water features
* Walk to the brand new Trailside Academy K-8 school
* High end appliances and finishes
* New washer and dryer included
* Attached 2-car garage
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA (lawn care, snow removal)
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: HOA
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $70 summer, $150 winter
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Lawn care, snow removal, Homeplate Park w/ water features
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/892664
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.