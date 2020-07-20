All apartments in Adams County
Find more places like 6655 Raritan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adams County, CO
/
6655 Raritan Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

6655 Raritan Drive

6655 Raritan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6655 Raritan Drive, Adams County, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED!

Gorgeous, New 2018 Construction Townhome w/ High-End Finishes, Across Street From Bruz Beers and Montessori Daycare/Preschool!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 3rd, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/892664

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Only a year old, 2018 construction!
* Opportunity to live in the sought-after Midtown neighborhood
* Walk across the street to Bruz Beers, and Midtown Montessori (preschool/daycare)
* Outstanding park with water features
* Walk to the brand new Trailside Academy K-8 school
* High end appliances and finishes
* New washer and dryer included
* Attached 2-car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA (lawn care, snow removal)
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC
LAWN CARE: HOA
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $70 summer, $150 winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Lawn care, snow removal, Homeplate Park w/ water features
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/892664

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6655 Raritan Drive have any available units?
6655 Raritan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 6655 Raritan Drive have?
Some of 6655 Raritan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6655 Raritan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6655 Raritan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6655 Raritan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6655 Raritan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6655 Raritan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6655 Raritan Drive offers parking.
Does 6655 Raritan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6655 Raritan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6655 Raritan Drive have a pool?
No, 6655 Raritan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6655 Raritan Drive have accessible units?
No, 6655 Raritan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6655 Raritan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6655 Raritan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6655 Raritan Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6655 Raritan Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Echo Ridge at North Hills
11450 Melody Dr
Northglenn, CO 80234
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr
Northglenn, CO 80233
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct
Northglenn, CO 80241

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBerkley, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CO
Shaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COCommerce City, COGlendale, COLouisville, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COApplewood, COSuperior, COGreenwood Village, COGunbarrel, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College