All apartments in Adams County
Find more places like 6642 North Pecos Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Adams County, CO
/
6642 North Pecos Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:07 PM

6642 North Pecos Street

6642 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6642 Pecos Street, Adams County, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Town Home in Desirable Midtown!!!

Virtual Tours Available!!!

AVAILABILITY DATE: April 02, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One medium dog negotiable with size and breed approval. Subject to additional deposit and $25/mo in pet rent.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in Midtown near parks, Montessori school, elementary school and brewery
* 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths
* Gorgeous kitchen with loads of cabinet space
* Huge, 5-piece master ensuite!
* Modern finishes throughout
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $80-$100/mo

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6642 North Pecos Street have any available units?
6642 North Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Adams County, CO.
What amenities does 6642 North Pecos Street have?
Some of 6642 North Pecos Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6642 North Pecos Street currently offering any rent specials?
6642 North Pecos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6642 North Pecos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6642 North Pecos Street is pet friendly.
Does 6642 North Pecos Street offer parking?
Yes, 6642 North Pecos Street offers parking.
Does 6642 North Pecos Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6642 North Pecos Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6642 North Pecos Street have a pool?
No, 6642 North Pecos Street does not have a pool.
Does 6642 North Pecos Street have accessible units?
No, 6642 North Pecos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6642 North Pecos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6642 North Pecos Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6642 North Pecos Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6642 North Pecos Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBerkley, COEdgewater, COWheat Ridge, COErie, COLafayette, COBrighton, CO
Shaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COCommerce City, COGlendale, COLouisville, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COApplewood, COSuperior, COGreenwood Village, COGunbarrel, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College