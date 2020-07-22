6642 North Pecos Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Town Home in Desirable Midtown!!!
Virtual Tours Available!!!
AVAILABILITY DATE: April 02, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One medium dog negotiable with size and breed approval. Subject to additional deposit and $25/mo in pet rent.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Opportunity to live in Midtown near parks, Montessori school, elementary school and brewery
* 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths
* Gorgeous kitchen with loads of cabinet space
* Huge, 5-piece master ensuite!
* Modern finishes throughout
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $80-$100/mo
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*