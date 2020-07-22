6642 North Pecos Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Town Home in Desirable Midtown!!!



Virtual Tours Available!!!



AVAILABILITY DATE: April 02, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: One medium dog negotiable with size and breed approval. Subject to additional deposit and $25/mo in pet rent.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in Midtown near parks, Montessori school, elementary school and brewery

* 3 Bedrooms/ 2.5 Baths

* Gorgeous kitchen with loads of cabinet space

* Huge, 5-piece master ensuite!

* Modern finishes throughout

* Attached 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, plenty of street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse, attached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: HOA

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $80-$100/mo



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $40 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*