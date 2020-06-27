12094 Ivanhoe

Amenities

dogs allowed microwave internet access furnished range refrigerator

A modern ,furnished clean and comfortable basement studio in a wonderful safe neighborhood Cozy, cute, private, complete studio apartment separate entrance ,kitchen and bath with shower

Situated in a nice Thornton/Brighton neighborhood. Sleeps 2 in a queen size bed. Nicely appointed. Because this studio apartment is in the basement it will be cool during the summer . Internet

*all utilities include in the rent monthly

* short stay

* Private entrance

* Non smokers or Drugs please

Family own 2 big dogs

Person to Rent this beautiful studio Must love dogs

* 4 miles for I-25

* main street 120Th ave

* 3 miles from I-76



