Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

56547 Navajo Trail Available 04/20/20 Spacious 2-Bedroom on Corner Lot - Super sweet two bedroom one bath with all new paint and flooring! With the pine trees, brick and dark green trim, it almost feels like you're in Big Bear! Home is located on a corner lot with a 2-car garage and fenced back yard with storage shed. Kitchen has a gas stove and refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Living room is spacious and there is also a separate family room! Washer & dryer included in the garage. Home is on natural gas and has Central Heating and Swamp Cooler. Lovely mature landscaping front and back. Pets may be ok with prior owner approval and additional security deposit. Minimum Security Deposit $1,400.



Available for move-in within 2 weeks of lease signing so current tenant can move-out.. **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS** Instead, call for a showing! 760-790-7044



Directions : From Hwy 62, head South on Palm Ave. Turn left and then make a quick right to continue on Palm Ave. Home is 2 streets up on the corner of Navajo & Palm. Look for the pine trees!



Inspire Property Management

Broker #02037142



(RLNE5687769)