Yucca Valley, CA
56547 Navajo Trail
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

56547 Navajo Trail

56547 Navajo Trail · (760) 790-7044
Location

56547 Navajo Trail, Yucca Valley, CA 92284

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56547 Navajo Trail · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
56547 Navajo Trail Available 04/20/20 Spacious 2-Bedroom on Corner Lot - Super sweet two bedroom one bath with all new paint and flooring! With the pine trees, brick and dark green trim, it almost feels like you're in Big Bear! Home is located on a corner lot with a 2-car garage and fenced back yard with storage shed. Kitchen has a gas stove and refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Living room is spacious and there is also a separate family room! Washer & dryer included in the garage. Home is on natural gas and has Central Heating and Swamp Cooler. Lovely mature landscaping front and back. Pets may be ok with prior owner approval and additional security deposit. Minimum Security Deposit $1,400.

Available for move-in within 2 weeks of lease signing so current tenant can move-out.. **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS** Instead, call for a showing! 760-790-7044

Directions : From Hwy 62, head South on Palm Ave. Turn left and then make a quick right to continue on Palm Ave. Home is 2 streets up on the corner of Navajo & Palm. Look for the pine trees!

Inspire Property Management
Broker #02037142

(RLNE5687769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56547 Navajo Trail have any available units?
56547 Navajo Trail has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56547 Navajo Trail have?
Some of 56547 Navajo Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56547 Navajo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
56547 Navajo Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56547 Navajo Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 56547 Navajo Trail is pet friendly.
Does 56547 Navajo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 56547 Navajo Trail does offer parking.
Does 56547 Navajo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56547 Navajo Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56547 Navajo Trail have a pool?
No, 56547 Navajo Trail does not have a pool.
Does 56547 Navajo Trail have accessible units?
No, 56547 Navajo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 56547 Navajo Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 56547 Navajo Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56547 Navajo Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 56547 Navajo Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
