2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
24 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yucaipa, CA
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
13626 Holmes St
13626 Holmes Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
13626 Holmes St. Yucaipa - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yrjtPXAwq3y&ts=.5 Spacious 2 bed/2 bath duplex in Yucaipa.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Dunlap Acres
1 Unit Available
31439 Sierra Linda St
31439 Sierra Linda Street, Yucaipa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1220 sqft
Charming Yucaipa Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 2 bed, 1 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, bonus room, range, wall heat, washer/dryer hookups, covered back porch, large fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage. Trash Included.
Results within 5 miles of Yucaipa
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Mentone
9 Units Available
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40789 Oregon Trail
40789 Oregon Trail, Cherry Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! - Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! HOA Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Club House, Billiards Room, and Unlimited Free Golf! Cooktop/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1186 E Lugonia Ave #4
1186 East Lugonia Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
750 sqft
Redlands Condo with Community Pool - Within walking distance to University of Redlands, 750 sq ft, 2 bed, 1 bath upstairs condo with community pool, laminate flooring throughout, granite countertops, central air, range, dishwasher, washer/dryer
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35164 Mesa Grande Dr
35164 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
35164 Mesa Grande Dr Available 06/16/20 35164 Mesa Grande Dr - Beautiful condo in Calimesa. 2 bed 2 bath 1254 sq ft downstairs unit in the Villa Mesa Grande Complex. Community pool and spa, central heat and air and small fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
North Redlands
1 Unit Available
1016 Lombard Drive
1016 Lombard Drive, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated and Fully Upgraded Single Story Apartment. Great and Convenient area, cul-de-sac location with easy access to the I-10 fwy, This Single Story apartment building has four units total, each units with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Oak Valley Greens
1 Unit Available
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.
Results within 10 miles of Yucaipa
Last updated June 12 at 01:16pm
West Redlands
26 Units Available
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Northwest Redlands
23 Units Available
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1014 sqft
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1074 sqft
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Redlands
14 Units Available
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1046 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
3 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,781
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Redlands
1 Unit Available
1555 Orange Ave #406
1555 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1550 sqft
Redlands Townhome with Two Master Suites - Spacious 1,550 sq ft, two story, 2 bed, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26200 Redlands Blvd #119 - 26200 Redlands Blvd #119
26200 Redlands Boulevard, Loma Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
994 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Loma Linda - This two bedroom, 2 bath home is located minutes from LLUMC and VA. Both bedrooms include walk in closets, wood floor, Property includes refrigerator and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
755 La Costa Dr.
755 La Costa Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
55+ Living - The 55+ Gated Community of Sun Lakes offers this very comfortable two bedroom - two bath one story condominium.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A
27956 John F Kennedy Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A Available 07/05/20 2BD/2BA Condo - Promontory Point - Be the 1st to inquire on this beautiful, like NEW condo! Located in Rancho Belago, just minutes to large shopping, 60 FWY, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center & Hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
686 Twin Hills Drive
686 Twin Hills Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1284 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with ceiling fans in all the rooms; washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher included. Home has an oversized 2-car garage, patio cover and room to park your golf cart on the side yard.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
397 Sandpiper St
397 Sandpiper Street, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1471 sqft
***Open House*** Tues 3/10 11-11:30a.m - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8C4kqZJtYg&ts=.
