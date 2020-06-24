6460 Amberwood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Upgraded 3 bedrooms view home, a lot greenery, front patio over look hills and valley. master bedroom has walk in closet.carriage end unit--built over garages so no one above or below you. condominium located at end of cul-de-sac offers privacy. Community is within award winning Yorba Linda schools district. windows have updated double panel window. Ceilings have been re-textured, there is recessed lighting in the kitchen, and ceiling fans in bedrooms and dining room. Beautiful wood laminate flooring in spacious living room, down hallway, dining area and leading to bright kitchen. Dining area overlooks a large balcony with city and hills view. This home has a separate laundry room. Fairmont Hill HOA offers 2 pools/spas/playground/sport court/clubhouse/BBQ area/basic cable/trash pick up/exterior maintenance/internet,landscaping/insurance & more! Yorba Linda Regional Park is nearby with walking and bike trails, picnic area and water features. Close to 91, 90, 55 freeway.