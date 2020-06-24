All apartments in Yorba Linda
6460 Amberwood Lane

Location

6460 Amberwood Lane, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Upgraded 3 bedrooms view home, a lot greenery, front patio over look hills and valley. master bedroom has walk in closet.carriage end unit--built over garages so no one above or below you. condominium located at end of cul-de-sac offers privacy. Community is within award winning Yorba Linda schools district. windows have updated double panel window. Ceilings have been re-textured, there is recessed lighting in the kitchen, and ceiling fans in bedrooms and dining room. Beautiful wood laminate flooring in spacious living room, down hallway, dining area and leading to bright kitchen. Dining area overlooks a large balcony with city and hills view. This home has a separate laundry room. Fairmont Hill HOA offers 2 pools/spas/playground/sport court/clubhouse/BBQ area/basic cable/trash pick up/exterior maintenance/internet,landscaping/insurance & more! Yorba Linda Regional Park is nearby with walking and bike trails, picnic area and water features. Close to 91, 90, 55 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6460 Amberwood Lane have any available units?
6460 Amberwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 6460 Amberwood Lane have?
Some of 6460 Amberwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6460 Amberwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6460 Amberwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 Amberwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6460 Amberwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 6460 Amberwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6460 Amberwood Lane offers parking.
Does 6460 Amberwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6460 Amberwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 Amberwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6460 Amberwood Lane has a pool.
Does 6460 Amberwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6460 Amberwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 Amberwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6460 Amberwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6460 Amberwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6460 Amberwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

