6109 Salem Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Highly desirable upgraded UPPER unit located in the Yorba Linda....."The Villages". This inviting home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a gorgeous living room & dining room and a remodeled kitchen. Some of the upgrades include granite kitchen counters, all new kitchen cabinets with amble storage, newer dishwasher & kitchen sink, mirrored wall in dining room, newer paint throughout, newer carpet in the master bedroom, custom ceramic tile floor in hall, kitchen, living & dining rooms, newer dual pane windows, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, granite counters in both bathrooms, new sinks in both bathrooms, mirrored wardrobe closet doors and so much more! The detached 2 car garage with some portable shelving is located close to the Condo. There is also a full size laundry cabinet in located on the patio. The grounds of this wonderful community offers a pool, spa, clubhouse, playground, volleyball court and lush greenbelts throughout!