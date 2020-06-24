All apartments in Yorba Linda
Yorba Linda, CA
6109 Salem Road
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

6109 Salem Road

6109 Salem Road · No Longer Available
Yorba Linda
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

6109 Salem Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Highly desirable upgraded UPPER unit located in the Yorba Linda....."The Villages". This inviting home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a gorgeous living room & dining room and a remodeled kitchen. Some of the upgrades include granite kitchen counters, all new kitchen cabinets with amble storage, newer dishwasher & kitchen sink, mirrored wall in dining room, newer paint throughout, newer carpet in the master bedroom, custom ceramic tile floor in hall, kitchen, living & dining rooms, newer dual pane windows, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, granite counters in both bathrooms, new sinks in both bathrooms, mirrored wardrobe closet doors and so much more! The detached 2 car garage with some portable shelving is located close to the Condo. There is also a full size laundry cabinet in located on the patio. The grounds of this wonderful community offers a pool, spa, clubhouse, playground, volleyball court and lush greenbelts throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Salem Road have any available units?
6109 Salem Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 6109 Salem Road have?
Some of 6109 Salem Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 Salem Road currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Salem Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Salem Road pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Salem Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 6109 Salem Road offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Salem Road offers parking.
Does 6109 Salem Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Salem Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Salem Road have a pool?
Yes, 6109 Salem Road has a pool.
Does 6109 Salem Road have accessible units?
No, 6109 Salem Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Salem Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 Salem Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 Salem Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 Salem Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

