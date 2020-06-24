All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

5982 Amberdale Drive

5982 Amberdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5982 Amberdale Drive, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Completely remodeled from kitchen to curb! 5982 Amberdale Drive is a three bedroom, two bath, single level home in Yorba Linda. Surrounded by spacious greenbelts and trails, this charmer offers new plumbing, A/C, duct work, baseboards and wood vinyl flooring, fresh interior & exterior paint, stucco, stacked stone and roof. Plantation shutters surround the spacious living and formal dining rooms. Recently updated kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless appliances & new dishwasher, and opens to the family room with vaulted ceilings and stone fireplace. Master suite features new mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fan and window treatments, barn door, vanity, mirror, light fixture and toilet. New ceiling fans, closet doors and window treatments accent the two additional bedrooms. The secondary bathroom replicates the master bath with new vanity, tub and shower, light fixture, medicine cabinet and toilet. Direct garage access also leads to the convenient separate laundry. Serene and private backyard with new sod, retaining wall, planters, alumna patio cover and concrete slab. Nearby community pool and, as well as the Yorba Linda Country Club. Walking distance to award winning Glenknoll Elementary & Bernardo Yorba Middle School. Minutes from the new Downtown center with shopping, movie theater and dining. You do not want to miss this if you are looking for an exquisite property and lovely landlords! Please submit for pets. Call Realtor Lorri Malloy 714-287-0960 for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5982 Amberdale Drive have any available units?
5982 Amberdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5982 Amberdale Drive have?
Some of 5982 Amberdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5982 Amberdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5982 Amberdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5982 Amberdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5982 Amberdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5982 Amberdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5982 Amberdale Drive offers parking.
Does 5982 Amberdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5982 Amberdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5982 Amberdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5982 Amberdale Drive has a pool.
Does 5982 Amberdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 5982 Amberdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5982 Amberdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5982 Amberdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5982 Amberdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5982 Amberdale Drive has units with air conditioning.
