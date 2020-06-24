All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

5815 Paseo De La Rambla

5815 Paseo De La Rambla · No Longer Available
Location

5815 Paseo De La Rambla, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Travis Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous Yorba Linda Property on huge lot with beautiful pebbletec pool/spa with waterslide and RV access. Beautifully upgraded interior with nice hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Paseo De La Rambla have any available units?
5815 Paseo De La Rambla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5815 Paseo De La Rambla have?
Some of 5815 Paseo De La Rambla's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Paseo De La Rambla currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Paseo De La Rambla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Paseo De La Rambla pet-friendly?
No, 5815 Paseo De La Rambla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5815 Paseo De La Rambla offer parking?
Yes, 5815 Paseo De La Rambla offers parking.
Does 5815 Paseo De La Rambla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 Paseo De La Rambla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Paseo De La Rambla have a pool?
Yes, 5815 Paseo De La Rambla has a pool.
Does 5815 Paseo De La Rambla have accessible units?
No, 5815 Paseo De La Rambla does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Paseo De La Rambla have units with dishwashers?
No, 5815 Paseo De La Rambla does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 Paseo De La Rambla have units with air conditioning?
No, 5815 Paseo De La Rambla does not have units with air conditioning.
