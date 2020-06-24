5675 Westfield Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story, detached, single family home in Yorba Linda. This home is turn-key and ready for move in, with upgrades throughout. Beautiful wood laminate floors, open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, upgraded Master Bathroom and secondary bathroom, newer dual pane windows, water softener/filter system, inside laundry, 2 car attached garage, and more. This beautiful home is also one of the few in this tract with a nice sized yard and large patio area, perfect for entertaining. Plus, it's only 1 house away from the park/tot lot if you have little ones. Fantastic quiet neighborhood with terrific neighbors. Refrigerator and new washer and dryer included. AC is only about 2 years old, as well as the tankless water heater. Award winning, California Distinguished School are a big plus for this neighborhood, Travis Ranch Elementary/Middle School and Yorba Linda High School. Don't wait, this one will be gone soon!