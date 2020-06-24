5525 Delacroix Way

Amenities

The Green energy saving house with Solar Panels paid in full, located at tranquil street of Del Palazzo community of the most sought after area of City of Yorba Linda. Easy access to freeway 91, minutes away from Blue Ribbon Bryant Ranch Elementary. Fall into Travis Ranch Jr. High School and Yorba Linda high school boundary. With one main floor bedroom and a bathroom is a plus for elderly or overnight guests. Spacious master suite and other 3 bedrooms are located at the 2nd floor. Bright and airy floor plan makes the living enjoyable and welcoming. 3 car garage creates a lot extra spaces for storage. Plus electric car charging installed next to the garage. Laundry room is located adjacent to the garage. Cathedral ceiling living room is very inviting and fire place is in the family room next to the kitchen. The cozy backyard is comfort for relaxing and cater for afternoon tea. MUST SEE, MUST SEE, MUST SEE