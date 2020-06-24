5432 Vista Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse coffee bar gym pool internet access

Opulent Corporate Dwelling for Rent in Silicon Beach



If you have plans to visit Los Angeles for an extended business project, staying in a hotel for weeks or months may not be the best option. When you rent a furnished luxury condo in Los Angeles, you get plenty of space and amenities in a dwelling that is yours for the duration of the rental. This property has year-long rental options and allows you to enjoy a fantastic location. The condominium is only six miles from Playa Del Rey and Venice beaches. Guests will also find several grocery stores, restaurants, and coffee shops within walking distance.



This all-inclusive furnished condo in LA is located less than two miles from Westfield Culver City Mall, less than three miles from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, and less than five miles from downtown Culver City. Los Angeles International Airport is only a few miles away and downtown Los Angeles can be reached in 11 miles. The condo has quick access to major freeways to explore the cities nearby.



Medical professionals who are working in Los Angeles will find Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital only four miles away, while Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center can be reached at less than 10 miles. Other major employers in the area include the University of California Los Angeles, Kaiser Permanente, Northrop Grumman Corp., and Providence Health & Services.



This Silicon Beach furnished rental property is fully furnished and CHBO complete with all utilities included. The home has air-conditioning and heating as well as premium cable channels and wireless Internet access. The home has housekeeping available every other week and offers an alarm system. The condo has access to a community room, a fitness center, jacuzzi, and a pool for guest use.



This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has 1,140 square feet of space and includes an open floor plan. It has a large patio with a view and a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, customer cabinets