Yorba Linda, CA
5420 Copper Canyon Road
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

5420 Copper Canyon Road

5420 Copper Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Copper Canyon Road, Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Bryant Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
This beautiful 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH condo unit is located on the top floor in The HILLS community of YORBA LINDA. The LARGE LIVING ROOM with CATHEDRAL CEILING boasts a COZY DUAL FIREPLACE. All the BEDROOMS are generously sized with spacious WALK-IN CLOSETS. The KITCHEN features plenty of STORAGE CABINETS. The condo, with CENTRAL AIR and HEATING, includes plenty of STORAGE including a LINEN CLOSET, and a STORAGE ROOM right outside the front door. There is a private WRAP AROUND BALCONY that has a separate LAUNDRY ROOM for FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER with GAS HOOK UP. This unit also includes 2 CARPORTS, # 39 & #40. The HOA has 2 SWIMMING POOLS, 2 SPAS, a CLUBHOUSE with a RECREATION ROOM, POOL TABLE, LOUNGE, regulation TENNIS COURT and a TOT LOT/PLAYGROUND. This home is located in the highly sought after PLACENTIA-YORBA LINDA SCHOOL DISTRICT and the schools include TRAVIS RANCH ELEMENTARY and the new YORBA LINDA HIGH SCHOOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING at SAVI RANCH in Yorba Linda and the FESTIVAL SHOPPING CENTER in Anaheim Hills. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 Copper Canyon Road have any available units?
5420 Copper Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5420 Copper Canyon Road have?
Some of 5420 Copper Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5420 Copper Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Copper Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Copper Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Copper Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5420 Copper Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 5420 Copper Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 5420 Copper Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Copper Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Copper Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 5420 Copper Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 5420 Copper Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 5420 Copper Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Copper Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 Copper Canyon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Copper Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5420 Copper Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
