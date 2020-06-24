5420 Copper Canyon Road

Amenities

This beautiful 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH condo unit is located on the top floor in The HILLS community of YORBA LINDA. The LARGE LIVING ROOM with CATHEDRAL CEILING boasts a COZY DUAL FIREPLACE. All the BEDROOMS are generously sized with spacious WALK-IN CLOSETS. The KITCHEN features plenty of STORAGE CABINETS. The condo, with CENTRAL AIR and HEATING, includes plenty of STORAGE including a LINEN CLOSET, and a STORAGE ROOM right outside the front door. There is a private WRAP AROUND BALCONY that has a separate LAUNDRY ROOM for FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER with GAS HOOK UP. This unit also includes 2 CARPORTS, # 39 & #40. The HOA has 2 SWIMMING POOLS, 2 SPAS, a CLUBHOUSE with a RECREATION ROOM, POOL TABLE, LOUNGE, regulation TENNIS COURT and a TOT LOT/PLAYGROUND. This home is located in the highly sought after PLACENTIA-YORBA LINDA SCHOOL DISTRICT and the schools include TRAVIS RANCH ELEMENTARY and the new YORBA LINDA HIGH SCHOOL, CLOSE TO SHOPPING at SAVI RANCH in Yorba Linda and the FESTIVAL SHOPPING CENTER in Anaheim Hills. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!