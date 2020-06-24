All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 5368 Via Apolina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
5368 Via Apolina
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

5368 Via Apolina

5368 Via Apolina · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5368 Via Apolina, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
One of the Best Views on Lake. It's like being on vacation every day! Enjoy this wonderful home with 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs. There is a full bathroom downstairs and another room with closet could be office, workout room, bedroom or what ever you may need. Inside laundry room with laundry shoot from second story. Extra large storage area in attic that you can stand in and access with pull down ladder. Two car attached garage with more storage. The patio has plenty of room to enjoy your built-in BBQ while sitting around fire pit watching the boats & ducks. Large open floorplan with lots of windows looking out to the lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5368 Via Apolina have any available units?
5368 Via Apolina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5368 Via Apolina have?
Some of 5368 Via Apolina's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5368 Via Apolina currently offering any rent specials?
5368 Via Apolina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5368 Via Apolina pet-friendly?
No, 5368 Via Apolina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5368 Via Apolina offer parking?
Yes, 5368 Via Apolina offers parking.
Does 5368 Via Apolina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5368 Via Apolina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5368 Via Apolina have a pool?
No, 5368 Via Apolina does not have a pool.
Does 5368 Via Apolina have accessible units?
No, 5368 Via Apolina does not have accessible units.
Does 5368 Via Apolina have units with dishwashers?
No, 5368 Via Apolina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5368 Via Apolina have units with air conditioning?
No, 5368 Via Apolina does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles