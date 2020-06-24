5368 Via Apolina

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

One of the Best Views on Lake. It's like being on vacation every day! Enjoy this wonderful home with 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs. There is a full bathroom downstairs and another room with closet could be office, workout room, bedroom or what ever you may need. Inside laundry room with laundry shoot from second story. Extra large storage area in attic that you can stand in and access with pull down ladder. Two car attached garage with more storage. The patio has plenty of room to enjoy your built-in BBQ while sitting around fire pit watching the boats & ducks. Large open floorplan with lots of windows looking out to the lake.