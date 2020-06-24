5352 Vista Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Madison Toluca is more than an apartment community. Our controlled access residences feature resort-style entertainment area with an impressive rooftop. Our spacious and thoughtfully designed two- and three-bedroom floor plans feature washer-dryer units, oversized sinks, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony (select units).



Were just steps from trendy eateries and minutes from major studio hotspots, including Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios, NBC and Universal Studios. The Los Angeles Metro Rail, Burbank Media Center and Arts District are all within immediate reach of the apartments, as are these major freeways: I5, 134, 170, and 101. Call us today for an appointment-- our team of professionals is waiting to welcome you home!



RW Selby & Co., Inc.

SatisFacts Insite Survey(R) Award Winner



ShortTermLease,OnSiteMaintenance,OnSiteManagement,PackageReceiving