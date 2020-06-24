All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5352 Vista Montana

5352 Vista Montana · No Longer Available
Location

5352 Vista Montana, Yorba Linda, CA 92886
East Lake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
media room
furnished
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Madison Toluca is more than an apartment community. Our controlled access residences feature resort-style entertainment area with an impressive rooftop. Our spacious and thoughtfully designed two- and three-bedroom floor plans feature washer-dryer units, oversized sinks, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony (select units).

Were just steps from trendy eateries and minutes from major studio hotspots, including Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios, NBC and Universal Studios. The Los Angeles Metro Rail, Burbank Media Center and Arts District are all within immediate reach of the apartments, as are these major freeways: I5, 134, 170, and 101. Call us today for an appointment-- our team of professionals is waiting to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 Vista Montana have any available units?
5352 Vista Montana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5352 Vista Montana have?
Some of 5352 Vista Montana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 Vista Montana currently offering any rent specials?
5352 Vista Montana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 Vista Montana pet-friendly?
No, 5352 Vista Montana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 5352 Vista Montana offer parking?
No, 5352 Vista Montana does not offer parking.
Does 5352 Vista Montana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5352 Vista Montana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 Vista Montana have a pool?
No, 5352 Vista Montana does not have a pool.
Does 5352 Vista Montana have accessible units?
No, 5352 Vista Montana does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 Vista Montana have units with dishwashers?
No, 5352 Vista Montana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5352 Vista Montana have units with air conditioning?
No, 5352 Vista Montana does not have units with air conditioning.

