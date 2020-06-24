5352 Redwood Street

Amenities

Spacious and Well Maintained 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic opportunity to call Yorba Linda Home. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths spread out over nearly 1500 sq ft of living space. Property boasts newer exterior paint and newer stylish wood grain tile flooring throughout. Interior paint will be refreshed. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Property Includes a spacious family room with fireplace and interior laundry room. Ceiling fans are hung throughout. Nice sized back yard with mature fruit trees and patio. Gardener provided. Spacious 2 car attached garage with workbench and remote opener. Pet friendly. 12 month lease 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and good credit a must.



