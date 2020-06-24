All apartments in Yorba Linda
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

5352 Redwood Street

5352 Redwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5352 Redwood Street, Yorba Linda, CA 92870

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and Well Maintained 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic opportunity to call Yorba Linda Home. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths spread out over nearly 1500 sq ft of living space. Property boasts newer exterior paint and newer stylish wood grain tile flooring throughout. Interior paint will be refreshed. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Property Includes a spacious family room with fireplace and interior laundry room. Ceiling fans are hung throughout. Nice sized back yard with mature fruit trees and patio. Gardener provided. Spacious 2 car attached garage with workbench and remote opener. Pet friendly. 12 month lease 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and good credit a must.

(RLNE3739435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 Redwood Street have any available units?
5352 Redwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 5352 Redwood Street have?
Some of 5352 Redwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 Redwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
5352 Redwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 Redwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5352 Redwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 5352 Redwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 5352 Redwood Street offers parking.
Does 5352 Redwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5352 Redwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 Redwood Street have a pool?
No, 5352 Redwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 5352 Redwood Street have accessible units?
No, 5352 Redwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 Redwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5352 Redwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5352 Redwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5352 Redwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

