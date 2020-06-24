4986 FELICIA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning remodeled home designed with classic elegance and taste ~ Contemporary decor with neutral tones, natural lighting and open floor plan ~ This fully remodeled home has chic and stylish upgrades including crown molding, dual paned windows, manufactured hardwood flooring, stone fireplace, enhanced baseboards, ceiling fans, custom lighting, built-ins and much more! ~ Gorgeous remodeled gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters, and spacious center island ~ Family room features high vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and beautiful sliding doors that open to patio and pool ~ Dining room with corner fireplace is open to the kitchen area ~ This home features a master suite plus 2 spacious additional bedrooms downstairs ~ Master suite features vaulted ceilings, lots of closet space, stunning master bathroom with dual sink and walk in shower ~ Upstairs features an open bonus room with lots of space for entertainment ~ 2 additional bedrooms upstairs plus a full bathroom ~ Convenient inside laundry that has exterior access ~ California outdoor living at its best in the back yard! A lot of thought went into the design of this rear yard that features a sprawling patio, pool, spa, waterfall, fire pit, grass area, nice shaded side yard and garden areas ~ Corner lot with a 2 car attached garage ~ This is a one-of-a kind custom property!