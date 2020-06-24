All apartments in Yorba Linda
4840 Via Alameda

4840 via Alameda · No Longer Available
Location

4840 via Alameda, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
$500 off the first months rent! Newly Remodeled Single Family Home in Yorba Linda! - $500 off the first months rent! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is tucked away at the end of the street, where you will have plenty of privacy to relax and enjoy your days in the Southern California sun! As you enter the home you are greeted with high ceilings, natural lighting, new flooring, and fresh paint throughout! The front living room features a floor to ceiling beautiful wood burning fire place, wood flooring, and expansive windows! There is a formal dining room with a mirrored wall and chandelier, a perfect place for entertaining! Walking through to the kitchen, you will find a completely renovated space with granite counter tops, new white cabinets, a brand new double sink, built in microwave, dishwasher, and a gas stove-oven. The kitchen connects to the family room and features high wood beam ceilings with large windows and a sliding glass door overlooking the private backyard. The large backyard is perfect for those sunny California days with a large lawn and tree lined fence for added privacy. The hallway and master bathroom are completely renovated with new counter tops and fixtures, brand new glass enclosed showers, new toilets and windows. The bedrooms all include large closets, hard flooring, new paint, and large windows! Includes an attached 2 car garage with extra storage. There is also a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and built in cabinets! This beautiful property is conveniently located near to some of the best schools that Southern California has to offer as well as various shopping centers and the gorgeous Yorba Regional Park. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Landscaping included. 1 pet okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent.

DRE #01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5062981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 Via Alameda have any available units?
4840 Via Alameda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4840 Via Alameda have?
Some of 4840 Via Alameda's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 Via Alameda currently offering any rent specials?
4840 Via Alameda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 Via Alameda pet-friendly?
Yes, 4840 Via Alameda is pet friendly.
Does 4840 Via Alameda offer parking?
Yes, 4840 Via Alameda offers parking.
Does 4840 Via Alameda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4840 Via Alameda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 Via Alameda have a pool?
No, 4840 Via Alameda does not have a pool.
Does 4840 Via Alameda have accessible units?
No, 4840 Via Alameda does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 Via Alameda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 Via Alameda has units with dishwashers.
Does 4840 Via Alameda have units with air conditioning?
No, 4840 Via Alameda does not have units with air conditioning.
