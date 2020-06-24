4840 Via Alameda

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

$500 off the first months rent! Newly Remodeled Single Family Home in Yorba Linda! - $500 off the first months rent! This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is tucked away at the end of the street, where you will have plenty of privacy to relax and enjoy your days in the Southern California sun! As you enter the home you are greeted with high ceilings, natural lighting, new flooring, and fresh paint throughout! The front living room features a floor to ceiling beautiful wood burning fire place, wood flooring, and expansive windows! There is a formal dining room with a mirrored wall and chandelier, a perfect place for entertaining! Walking through to the kitchen, you will find a completely renovated space with granite counter tops, new white cabinets, a brand new double sink, built in microwave, dishwasher, and a gas stove-oven. The kitchen connects to the family room and features high wood beam ceilings with large windows and a sliding glass door overlooking the private backyard. The large backyard is perfect for those sunny California days with a large lawn and tree lined fence for added privacy. The hallway and master bathroom are completely renovated with new counter tops and fixtures, brand new glass enclosed showers, new toilets and windows. The bedrooms all include large closets, hard flooring, new paint, and large windows! Includes an attached 2 car garage with extra storage. There is also a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and built in cabinets! This beautiful property is conveniently located near to some of the best schools that Southern California has to offer as well as various shopping centers and the gorgeous Yorba Regional Park. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Landscaping included. 1 pet okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent.



