Yorba Linda, CA
4733 Avenida De Las Flores
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:37 AM

4733 Avenida De Las Flores

4733 Avenida De Las Flores
Yorba Linda
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

4733 Avenida De Las Flores, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Look at this Spectacular remodeled home, highly upgraded, open floor plan and beautiful! This exceptional property has it all! Custom kitchen, with white cabinets, grey quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pot filler. Additional features, large center island with grey cabinets, white quartz countertops, soft close cabinets, recessed lighting and the list is endless. Bathrooms have been remodeled and are beautiful. The master suite is large with two closets. Wood laminate plank floors, custom baseboards, re-plastered pool and spa, redwood deck with views off the back! This backyard is for the Family that LOVES to Entertain! Lot is very private, no neighbors behind, located in a highly desirable area. Award winning schools. Don’t wait, it won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 Avenida De Las Flores have any available units?
4733 Avenida De Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4733 Avenida De Las Flores have?
Some of 4733 Avenida De Las Flores's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 Avenida De Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
4733 Avenida De Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 Avenida De Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 4733 Avenida De Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4733 Avenida De Las Flores offer parking?
No, 4733 Avenida De Las Flores does not offer parking.
Does 4733 Avenida De Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 Avenida De Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 Avenida De Las Flores have a pool?
Yes, 4733 Avenida De Las Flores has a pool.
Does 4733 Avenida De Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 4733 Avenida De Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 Avenida De Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 Avenida De Las Flores has units with dishwashers.
Does 4733 Avenida De Las Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 4733 Avenida De Las Flores does not have units with air conditioning.

