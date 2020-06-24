4733 Avenida De Las Flores

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Look at this Spectacular remodeled home, highly upgraded, open floor plan and beautiful! This exceptional property has it all! Custom kitchen, with white cabinets, grey quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pot filler. Additional features, large center island with grey cabinets, white quartz countertops, soft close cabinets, recessed lighting and the list is endless. Bathrooms have been remodeled and are beautiful. The master suite is large with two closets. Wood laminate plank floors, custom baseboards, re-plastered pool and spa, redwood deck with views off the back! This backyard is for the Family that LOVES to Entertain! Lot is very private, no neighbors behind, located in a highly desirable area. Award winning schools. Don’t wait, it won’t last!