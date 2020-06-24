All apartments in Yorba Linda
Find more places like 4605 Via Del Buey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yorba Linda, CA
/
4605 Via Del Buey
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 AM

4605 Via Del Buey

4605 Via Del Buey · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Yorba Linda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4605 Via Del Buey, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Come enjoy living the East Lake Village lifestyle in this desirable Single Family Detached Home in The Park Homes Track! Large windows allow ample natural sunlight in the interior. The Open Concept Floor Plan comes with a Formal Living Room appointed with a Bay Window, a Dining Room and a Family Room with a cozy Brick Fireplace. The Kitchen has granite counter top and skylight. All Bedroom windows have blinds. The downstairs are tiled for low maintenance. The oversized Master Bedroom has Double-Entry Doors. Patio Sliding Door opens to a spacious Backyard with a covered patio and fruit trees. Proximity to Award-winning schools and zoned for Yorba Linda High School. Use of East Lake Recreation amenities including swimming pools, gym, fishing, clubhouse, sports courts, and parks. Close to shopping and restaurants. Washer & Dryer Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Via Del Buey have any available units?
4605 Via Del Buey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yorba Linda, CA.
What amenities does 4605 Via Del Buey have?
Some of 4605 Via Del Buey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Via Del Buey currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Via Del Buey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Via Del Buey pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Via Del Buey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yorba Linda.
Does 4605 Via Del Buey offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Via Del Buey offers parking.
Does 4605 Via Del Buey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4605 Via Del Buey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Via Del Buey have a pool?
Yes, 4605 Via Del Buey has a pool.
Does 4605 Via Del Buey have accessible units?
No, 4605 Via Del Buey does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Via Del Buey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 Via Del Buey has units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 Via Del Buey have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 Via Del Buey does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

Similar Pages

Yorba Linda 1 BedroomsYorba Linda 2 Bedrooms
Yorba Linda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorba Linda Apartments with Parking
Yorba Linda Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles