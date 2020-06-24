4605 Via Del Buey

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Come enjoy living the East Lake Village lifestyle in this desirable Single Family Detached Home in The Park Homes Track! Large windows allow ample natural sunlight in the interior. The Open Concept Floor Plan comes with a Formal Living Room appointed with a Bay Window, a Dining Room and a Family Room with a cozy Brick Fireplace. The Kitchen has granite counter top and skylight. All Bedroom windows have blinds. The downstairs are tiled for low maintenance. The oversized Master Bedroom has Double-Entry Doors. Patio Sliding Door opens to a spacious Backyard with a covered patio and fruit trees. Proximity to Award-winning schools and zoned for Yorba Linda High School. Use of East Lake Recreation amenities including swimming pools, gym, fishing, clubhouse, sports courts, and parks. Close to shopping and restaurants. Washer & Dryer Included.